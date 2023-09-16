Man missing for two years was murdered in Goa, find Kochi City police

September 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who had gone missing two years ago was murdered in Goa by his friends, the Kochi City police have found.

The South police have arrested three persons in connection with the case. Jeff John Lewis, 27, of Perumannur, Thevara, had gone missing in November 2021.

The arrested are Anil Chacko, 28, of Kottayam, his relative Stephin Thomas, 24, and T.V. Vishnu, 25, of Wayanad. Chacko had two cases and had the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) invoked against him. Thomas also had criminal antecedents. All three had confessed to the murder, District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar told the media here on Saturday.

Lewis was allegedly murdered, and his body was abandoned in a deserted area following financial disputes related to drug transactions, according to preliminary findings by the police.

He had gone missing in mid-November 2021. The police believe that he was murdered in the same month. Since then, the accused had changed their mobile phones and SIM cards.

The police said Lewis, an MBA dropout, had got into substance abuse, following which he met the accused. All of them had stayed together in places including Goa. Lewis and Chacko reportedly turned foes over financial disputes related to drugs. Subsequently, Lewis was brutally beaten to death, and his body was abandoned, as per the statements of the accused.

The City police have contacted their Goan counterparts for further details. A special investigation team led by South Inspector M.S. Faisal will leave for Goa for investigation on Sunday.

The accused were produced in court and remanded. Deputy Commissioner S. Sasidharan and Assistant Commissioner P. Rajkumar were present.