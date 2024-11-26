 />

Man knocked down by police vehicle dies

A man who sustained serious head injuries after being knocked down by a vehicle reportedly driven by an Assistant Commissioner with the city traffic police succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning (November 26).

Police officer arraigned as accused in accident case

The deceased, identified as Francis, 78, of Puthenvelikkara, passed away at a hospital while undergoing treatment. The accident occurred on the night of November 2.

Following the incident, the Puthenvelikkara police registered a case against the officer, identified as A.A. Ashraf, based on eyewitness accounts.

According to the first information report (FIR), Francis was knocked down near Keezhupadam Church at Puthenvelikkara, along Mala-Elanthikkara road. The accused has been booked under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public road) and 125 (a) (acts endangering personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After initially identifying the accused merely as an unknown driver of the police vehicle involved in the accident, the officer was arraigned at a later stage. The police said that additional sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita would be added now that the victim was dead.

