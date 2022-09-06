Man kills wife, ends life in Pallikkara

A man allegedly killed his wife and later ended his life in Ernakulam’s Pallikkara panchayat

Special Correspondent KOCHI:
September 06, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and was later found dead in what is suspected to be a case of suicide in Pallikkara panchayat within the Kunnathunadu police station limits.

The chain of events started on Monday around 11.30 p.m. Liji, 40, of Pallikkara was found with her throat slit allegedly by her husband, a resident of Odisha, at her house where she lived with their three young children.

Neighbours rushed to their house on hearing her scream. Though they tried to get hold of her husband, he managed to flee in the cover of night. Liji was initially rushed to a private hospital at Pazhanganad but succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Ernakulam. The man was later found dead in an abandoned marshy plot a little away from the house on Tuesday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They had married over a decade ago and had settled down at Pallikkara. However, matters soured between them of late, and the man had moved out a couple of months ago. He had become suspicious of her fidelity, said the Kunnathunadu police.

While Lijy’s body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem, none has received her husband’s body.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: Maithri - 0484-2540530, DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
suicide
Kochi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app