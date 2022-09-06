Man kills wife, ends life in Pallikkara

A man allegedly killed his wife and later ended his life in Ernakulam’s Pallikkara panchayat

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and was later found dead in what is suspected to be a case of suicide in Pallikkara panchayat within the Kunnathunadu police station limits.

The chain of events started on Monday around 11.30 p.m. Liji, 40, of Pallikkara was found with her throat slit allegedly by her husband, a resident of Odisha, at her house where she lived with their three young children.

Neighbours rushed to their house on hearing her scream. Though they tried to get hold of her husband, he managed to flee in the cover of night. Liji was initially rushed to a private hospital at Pazhanganad but succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Ernakulam. The man was later found dead in an abandoned marshy plot a little away from the house on Tuesday morning.

They had married over a decade ago and had settled down at Pallikkara. However, matters soured between them of late, and the man had moved out a couple of months ago. He had become suspicious of her fidelity, said the Kunnathunadu police.

While Lijy’s body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem, none has received her husband’s body.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: Maithri - 0484-2540530, DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056.