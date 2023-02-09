Man kills wife before taking own life in Kochi

February 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A man is suspected to have killed his wife and then drowned himself by jumping from a ro-ro vessel in the early hours of Thursday.

The man was identified as Sasi, 62, of Devaswompady in Cherai, while his wife was identified as Lalitha, 57. The Munambam police have arrived at the conclusion that Sasi killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a hard weapon.

“We are yet to discover the murder weapon. Though the post-mortem report is being awaited, it is almost confirmed that it is a murder. The man had been suspicious of his wife for a while, and that probably led to the murder,” said police sources.

The drama started unfolding around 5.30 a.m. when the son of the deceased returned after performing at a temple festival. He is a percussion artist. He reportedly found his mother lying with head injuries in the bedroom. Though she was rushed to the Paravur Taluk Hospital, she succumbed to injuries.

Sasi, who is usually the only other person at the house when the son is away, however, was missing. A search was on when reports emerged that a man had jumped from a ro-ro vessel and drowned though local fishers pulled him ashore.

The Munambam police sent details of the missing man and found that they almost matched the victim of drowning. It was later confirmed at a hospital in Fort Kochi.

“Since the accused is also dead, we have hardly much to do unless we come across some other related developments during our probe,” said police sources.