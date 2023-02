February 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

A motorcyclist was knocked down by a container lorry at Vytilla Janatha along SA Road on Thursday around 11.30 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Arun, 29, of Kollam. The victim was proceeding in the direction of Vytilla when he was knocked down by the container lorry and was run over by another lorry coming from behind.

Kadavanthra police have registered a case against the container lorry driver under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).