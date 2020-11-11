Man killed in drunken brawl

The Perumbavoor police on Wednesday arrested two migrants on the charge of murdering their room-mate reportedly in a drunken brawl on Tuesday night.

The arrested were identified as Raja, 36, and Bharath Veerasami, 34, both residents of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. They stand accused of murdering Ganeshan, also a resident of Tamil Nadu.

Held under POCSO Act

The Hill Palace police have arrested a 60-year-old man on the charge of attempting to sexually molest a six-year-old girl. The accused was arrested on Tuesday on a petition by the child’s mother a day before. A case was registered invoking relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.