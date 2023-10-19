Man killed as motorcycle collides with bus

October 19, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - KOCHI

A man died and his teenage sister sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle collided head-on with a bus near the Naval Base bus stop on Thursday around 7.30 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Akhil Francis, 21, of Kadavanthara. His sister Ann Maria, 16, sustained a head injury and remains admitted in a private hospital in the city.

Akhil was on his way to drop his sister at school at Mundamveli when the motorcycle collided with a contract carriage engaged to transport college students. Though rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The Harbour police have registered a case against the bus driver.

