Man jumps from bridge in Kochi, goes missing

June 23, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man went missing after he reportedly jumped from the old Venduruthy bridge on Friday around 9 a.m.

The missing person was identified as Suvith, 39, of Edappally. An umbrella and a pair of footwears reportedly belonging to the missing person were recovered from near the bridge. The Harbour police have registered a missing case after recording the statement of a relative.

Multiple units from Club Road and Gandhi Nagar fire stations, a scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services and a diving team of Navy conducted search operations for hours before calling it off owing to strong under currents.

