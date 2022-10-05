Man injured as cylinder catches fire

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 05, 2022 23:40 IST

A man was injured after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire and exploded near Chalikkavattom on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in the house of the victim, P.K. Sudhakaran. His hands got burns while hurling away the cylinder on fire.

The cylinder exploded with a loud sound shortly thereafter, shattering the windowpanes of multiple houses in the vicinity besides damaging an electric post and setting a service wire on fire.

He was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after treatment.

The accident occurred shortly after a new cylinder was connected and the burner was lighted. But owing to a gas leak, the fire spread from the burner to the cylinder. A tragedy was averted as the cylinder was thrown outside.

A unit from the Gandhi Nagar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire, which was reportedly caused by a leak in the regulator. Later, officials of Indian Oil Corporation visited the spot.

