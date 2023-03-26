ADVERTISEMENT

Man in custody dies

March 26, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was taken into custody by the Hill Palace police reportedly collapsed and died on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Manoharan, 52, of Irumpanam. According to the police, the he sped off despite being signalled to stop during a vehicle checking drive at Irumpanam. Later, he was nabbed and brought to the police station where he collapsed, they said.

Though he was initially rushed to the Thripunithura taluk hospital and later to a private hospital in the city, he died. The exact cause of the death is yet to be known.

