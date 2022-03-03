Man immolates himself over unrepaid loan

Friend had taken loan against title deed of victim’s house

KOCHI

A man immolated himself in despair over the alleged non-repayment of a loan at Kanjoor on Thursday morning

The deceased person was identified as Shaji, 55, of Kanjoor. Around 9.30 a.m., he came to a house where reportedly his friend’s family was living. He then poured kerosene over his body and set himself ablaze on the premises of the house, the Kalady police said.

His friend had reportedly taken a loan from private lenders against the title deed of the victim’s house, which was later attached owing to non-repayment. The victim, an autorickshaw driver, and his family had since then moved to a rented house.

The Kalady police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.