Man held with ganja

KOCHI

A man intercepted with ganja during a routine vehicle checking at Kalamukku Junction by the Mulavukad police on Wednesday turned out to an accused wanted in a robbery at knife point.

Aneesh, 34, of Edavanakkad was subsequently arrested for both the crimes. He was nabbed while on his way back from Tamil Nadu and 300g of ganja was seized from him.

On interrogation, it emerged that he had snatched a gold chain weighing one-and-a-half sovereign and mobile phone from a man after giving him a lift on his motorcycle. The victim named Ratheesh was offered a ride up to Puthuvype from near General Hospital on April 13.

However, on reaching Puthuvype, the accused robbed the victim at knife point and fled.

Boy drowns

A boy drowned in river Periyar at Binanipuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammed Sahil, 13, son of Sajid, who is originally from Bihar. His family had been living here for several years.

The victim and two others had gone to a ghat for taking bath when the tragedy struck. He probably got caught in the strong undercurrents and drowned. He was dead by the time the local residents fished him out of water.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Held under POCSO

The Muvattupuzha police on Wednesday arrested a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The arrested was identified as Mahin Sha Jalal, 22, of Muvattupuzha. He was arrested on a petition by a minor girl’s mother. He was accused of harassing the victim he met over the social media.

Car theft

The Kalady police arrested a man on the charge of stealing a car.

The arrested man was identified as Milan Benny, 27, of Irinjalakkuda. He allegedly stole the car parked near the Malayattoor church after securing the key from a bag kept by the side of the river. A mobile phone and ₹2,000 were also allegedly stolen.