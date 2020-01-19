Man held with ganja

A 30-year-old man from Wayanad was arrested with 1.5 kg of ganja at Kunnamangalam on Saturday night.
K.K. Mansoor was nabbed with the stuff during a vehicle checking by the Highway Patrol Squad.
It was the second major arrest within the last four days. In the first incident, a 56-year-old man had been arrested by the squad with 10 kg of ganja.
