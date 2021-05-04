Man held with drugs

KOCHI

04 May 2021 22:55 IST

The Ernakulam rural police on Tuesday arrested a man allegedly with 25g of hashish and 9g of MDMA meant for sale.

The arrested man was identified as Anas, 32, of Pattimattom. He was nabbed from near the Aluva railway station based on a tip-off received by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). The seized drugs were worth around ₹2 lakh.

The drugs, allegedly meant for sale among youngsters, were brought from Goa. Anas was under surveillance for some days now.

Mr. Karthik has issued strict orders to check illegal brewing and smuggling of drugs in the wake of the closure of bars and liquor outlets as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

A team led by Aluva DySP T.S. Sinoj, Inspector P.S. Rajesh, sub inspectors R. Vinod, V. A. Jude, K. J. Tomy, and P. S. Suresh, civil police officers Ashraf, Mahin Sha, Abubacker, and T. A. Shebin made the arrest.