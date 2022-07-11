Man held with 2.5 kg of ganja

The Pothanikkad police on Monday arrested a man with 2.50 kg of ganja.

The arrested was identified as Jithin aka Kannan, 20, of Oonukal. He was nabbed when he turned to sell the stuff at Paingottukara. Probe is under way to verify whether more people were involved and find out the source of ganja.

A team led by inspector Jiyo Mathew and comprising sub inspectors M.C. Eldhose and K.P. Danty, assistant sub inspectors Shalby Augustine, Niju Bhaskar, Gireesh Kumar and Ratheeshan, senior civil police officers Ajeesh Kuttappan, Rasheed, Deepu P. Krishnan, and Sanoop made the arrest.