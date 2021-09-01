Kochi

Man held on theft charge

The Binanipuram police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of stealing money and a mobile phone from the scooter of a home-maker who had come to offer prayers at a temple at Kadungalloor.

The arrested was identified as Satheesh Kumar, 39, of Attingal. He had allegedly broken the seat of the scooter and stole the valuables last Friday.

He was arrested from Aluva. The police recovered six mobile phones, eight registration certificates of various vehicles, and over ₹50,000.

“The arrested was an accused in nearly 25 similar cases across the State,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

A team led by Station House Officer K. Sylvester, sub inspector K.K. Anil, assistant sub inspector P.G. Hari, and senior civil police officers Hareesh S. Nair, K.H. Muhammed Salim, and Shihab made the arrest.


