Man held on theft charge

KOCHI

15 July 2021 00:21 IST

The Muvattupuzha police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of theft.

The arrested man was identified as Abdul Abid, 27, of Wayanad. Two gold chains weighing three sovereigns from children who were asleep and a mobile phone were stolen in the morning hours of July 4.

He was nabbed from Thodupuzha by a special investigation squad formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

After being released from jail on various cases in January, the accused was serving as a salesman at a textile shop in Thodupuzha. He allegedly engaged in theft in the night by going out on the pretext of playing turf football. He has cases charged against him at Wayanad, Sulthan Bathery, Vaithiri, Ambalavayal, Kondotty, Kalpetta, and Ernakulam Central police stations.

He had convinced people back at his home that he was working as a cargo staffer at the Bengaluru airport. He allegedly confessed to have carried out thefts in Thodupuzha town.

The accused used to steal from train passengers while on his way back after visiting home. The police recovered 15 premium mobile phones, laptops, purse, and a tablet from his place.

The police have launched a probe against mobile phone shops who used to buy stolen mobile phones from him.

A team led by Muvattupuzha DySP Muhammed Riyas, inspector C. J. Martin, sub inspector V. K. Sasikumar, assistant sub inspectors Rajesh C.M. and Jayakumar P.C., and civil police officer Bibin Mohan made the arrest.