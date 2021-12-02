Man held on sexual abuse charge

The Kunnathunadu police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a woman after gaining her trust in the guise of helping her.

The arrested man was identified as Shaji aka Shijil, 49, of Nelladu. The victim had taken a house loan and was slapped with an attachment notice on default. Shaji allegedly approached her promising help to clear the dues and secure the title deeds. The complaint was that he sexually abused her taking advantage of her trust. He then went into hiding after the victim petitioned the court.

He was eventually nabbed from Muvattupuzha by a special squad.