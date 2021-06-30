Kochi

Man held on rape charge

The Muvattupuzha police on Wednesday arrested a person on the charge of raping a woman by forcibly taking away her passport.

The arrested man was identified as Santhosh, 37, of Velloorkkunnam. The police said that he used to run a recruitment firm at Muvattupuzha and the victim was lured by an advertisement issued by him about offering overseas jobs.

He then allegedly took possession of her passport and then in the guise of dropping her at the bus stand, took her to his vacant house and raped her.

The police have launched a detailed probe into the operations of the firm. He reportedly has cheating cases against him at Pala and Muvattupuzha.

A team led by Inspector K. S. Gopakumar, sub inspectors Basheer C.K. and Eldhose Kuriakose, senior civil police officer Icymol T.J., and civil police officers Subhash Kumar, Shihab C.K., and Sandhya made the arrest.


