Man held on murder charge

The Njarakkal police on Thursday arrested a man on charge of murder. The arrested was identified as Abdul Samad of Malippuram. He stands accused of barging into the house of Rajagopal, 62, of Elankunnapuzha and murdering him. Personal dispute between the two led to the murder, the police said.

The victim, who was seriously injured, succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the Kottayam Medical College.

A team led by Aluva DySP Sivankutty, Inspectors Rajan K. Aramana, M.K. Murali and V. Jayakumar, sub inspector A.K. Sudheer, assistant sub inspectors C.I. Shahir and K.K. Devaraj, senior civil police officers Girijavallabhan and Swarab made the arrest.

Sexual abuse case

The Kodanad police arrested a man on the charge of abducting a migrant worker’s minor daughter and sexually abusing her.

The arrested man was identified as Jayasan Bagh aka Kishen, 27, of Odisha. He was arrested from Odisha. The incident dates back to 2019 when he allegedly abducted the daughter of a Bihar couple and sexually abused her in Odisha for days.

Later, he sent her back to Kerala and went into hiding. A special investigation squad formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) nabbed him from a Maoist area in Odisha.

A team led by Inspector Saji Marcose, sub inspector Rajendran, assistant sub inspectors Lal and G. Pradeep Kumar and civil police officer Najash made the arrest.

Held on forgery charge

The Chengamanad police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of selling locally made plywood as branded by forging the seal and logo.

The arrested man was identified as Sherin, 39, of, Marampilly. He has been running a plywood company on lease. He is accused of selling the plywood by affixing the seal and logo of a company named Prestige.

A team led by sub inspector P.J. Kuriakose and civil police officer Linson Paulose made the arrest.

Theft c

The Aluva East police arrested a man on the charge of attempting to steal the mobile phone of a KSRTC passenger.

The arrested man was identified as Abu Salim, 57, of Thiruvananthapuram. He was allegedly caught in the act when he pretended to rush for boarding the bus. A team led by sub inspectors M.P. Regi and V.P. Sudheer Kumar and civil police officer Shaija made the arrest.