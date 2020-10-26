Man held on murder charge

KOCHI

The Palluruthy police arrested a person in the early morning hours of Monday on the charge of murder.

The arrested man was identified as Rajesh, 32, of Ambalapuzha in Alapuzha district. He is accused of murdering Sudharmani, 65, of Kuruvithara Road, Palluruthy, on Sunday around 7.30 p.m.

The police said that the two families had a row earlier in the day and later, when the victim had turned up to dump waste in a nearby drain, the accused, who was visiting his wife’s house, confronted her alleging that she was polluting the neighbourhood. A verbal spat erupted amidst which the accused shoved the victim, who collapsed to the ground and complained of chest pain.

She died while being rushed to the hospital. The accused had gone into hiding following the incident.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation).