Man held on murder charge in Kochi

Published - August 24, 2024 01:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was arrested by the Munambam police on charge of stabbing a man to death on Friday morning.

The accused was identified as Praveen, 35, of Munambam. The deceased was identified as Babu, 56, also of Munambam.

According to police, the duo had an argument at Munambam harbour following which the accused came to the house of the victim with a knife on Friday morning. He allegedly slashed the victim’s neck and stabbed him multiple times. Although he was rushed to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

