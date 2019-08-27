Man held on murder attempt charge

The Muvattupuzha police on Monday arrested a person from Mulavur on the charge of attempt to murder. Joby Eldhose of Mulavur stands accused of attempting to murder one Aneesh out of personal vendetta. He had undergone nine months imprisonment for similar charges in 2017. A team led by Sub Inspector T.M. Soofy made the arrest. He was produced in court and remanded for 14 days.