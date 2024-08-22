GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held on cheating charge in Kochi

Published - August 22, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of fraudulently collecting money from shops claiming that the owner owed him has been arrested by the Kunnathunadu police.

The arrested was identified as Rajesh George, 51, of Pathanamthitta, who is now living in Kottayam. He allegedly collected money from a shop in Pattimattam in this manner on August 14 by cheating a woman employee by convincing her that the owner owed him money.

He pretended to talk to the owner in the presence of the employee who fell for it, the police said. The accused has 13 cases for similar offence across various police stations in the State. Often many victims don’t lodge police complaints as the sum involved was negligible. The accused was produced before the court and remanded.

Job fraud

The Thadiyittaparambu police made one more arrest in a case registered in connection with an alleged job fraud where a job aspirant was cheated by offering fake promise of placement in Railways.

The arrested was identified as Santhosh Kumar, 51, of Thiruvananthapuram. Already, two accused had been arrested in the case. The accused allegedly cheated a resident of Pookkattupady of ₹5 lakh by promising him job as an attender.

After allegedly collecting money in three lots, the petitioner was issued a fake appointment letter as attender at the Angamaly office of Railway in a forged letter head. The accused reportedly used to pull off the fraud by claiming contacts with Railway higher-ups.

One externed

A murder case accused was externed from the Ernakulam Rural police limits under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Shambhu, 30, of Malayattoor remains externed for nine months. Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya issued the order based on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The accused has several cases registered against him in Kalady and Kodanad police stations. The decision to extern him was taken after he was arraigned in as an accused in a grievous hurt case registered by the Kalady police in April.

