Man held on charge of thefts

KOCHI

14 July 2021 01:15 IST

The Palarivattom police on Tuesday arrested an alleged habitual thief who primarily targeted medical shops.

The arrested man was identified as Abhilash aka Rajesh, 40. After being released from the Kozhikode district jail in June 2020, he had shifted to Kochi where he allegedly carried out thefts wearing masks.

"He was 'prolific' in that he had pulled off not less than 10 thefts in the short stretch between the Medical Trust Hospital and Palarivattom. He always targeted medical shops and closely observed the shop, its owner and employees, and the presence of cameras before making the hit," said K. R. Rupesh, sub inspector, Palarivattom. He was nabbed with the help of the cyber cell. He was arrested in connection with the theft of ₹60,000 and a mobile phone from a medical shop.

A team led by sub inspectors Rupesh, Ratheesh, and Suresh, assistant sub inspector Ranjith, senior civil police officer Ratheesh, and civil police officers Mahin and Arun made the arrest.