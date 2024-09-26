Man held on charge of theft

A man accused of theft by allegedly roaming around on a stolen two-wheeler was arrested by the Aluva police.

The arrested is Bijuraj, 54, of Elamakkara. He had allegedly stolen the two-wheeler from a house on Karothukuzhi Road in Aluva on August 28. He was nabbed from Palakkad, and the two-wheeler was also seized.

According to the police, he used to roam around on the two-wheeler and pulled off thefts in Palakkad. He has cases including for theft and robbery in various districts.