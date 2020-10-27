Man held on charge of theft

KOCHI

Nearly two years after he allegedly cheated a courier company of gold ornaments worth ₹6 lakh in 10 bogus transactions, the Aluva East police arrested the accused from Kundara in Kollam on Monday.

The arrested was identified as Sandeep, 31, of Azhikode in Kannur district. The accused had allegedly cheated the courier company based at Thayikkattukara in Aluva where he was temporarily employed from February to March 2019.

The police said the accused had resorted to a rather novel method to pull off the act without immediate detection. He used to place orders for gold ornaments to fake addresses using the cash-on-delivery option through his courier company.

Later, when he was entrusted with the parcels for delivery, he allegedly took the articles and returned the parcels in sealed condition claiming that the buyer was away. The cheating was exposed when the Bengaluru-based company found out that the valuables were missing when they scanned the returned parcels. Following this, they lodged a police complaint. The accused had been absconding since then.

“The accused has revealed the places where he had sold the ornaments. Now, we will have to take them to those places for recovery after securing his custody,” said Rajesh P.S., Station House Officer, Aluva.

The police have registered a case invoking Section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.