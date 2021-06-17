Kochi

Man held on charge of stealing vehicle

The Central Station Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of stealing and selling a vehicle of which he was hired as a driver. The arrested man was identified as Shibu of Thiruvananthapuram. He had taken a load of trolley bags from a shop at Pulleppady to Thiruvananthapuram in February. He had delivered the load and collected the payment of ₹1.10 lakh. Later, he sold the vehicle for ₹60,000 on the Tamil Nadu border.

Held on abuse charge

The Central Station Police arrested a law student on the charge of sexually abusing a woman who was his junior in the college.

The arrested man was identified as Amal Panchu, 24, of Kollam.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 10:30:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-held-on-charge-of-stealing-vehicle/article34843658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY