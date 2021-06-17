Man held on charge of stealing vehicle

The Central Station Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of stealing and selling a vehicle of which he was hired as a driver. The arrested man was identified as Shibu of Thiruvananthapuram. He had taken a load of trolley bags from a shop at Pulleppady to Thiruvananthapuram in February. He had delivered the load and collected the payment of ₹1.10 lakh. Later, he sold the vehicle for ₹60,000 on the Tamil Nadu border.

Held on abuse charge

The Central Station Police arrested a law student on the charge of sexually abusing a woman who was his junior in the college.

The arrested man was identified as Amal Panchu, 24, of Kollam.