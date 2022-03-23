Man held on charge of stealing temple ornaments

KOCHI

A man, who allegedly stole sacred ornaments of idols from various temples, was arrested by the Palarivattom police on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ashwanth, 32, of Azheekode in Kannur. He was arrested following a petition lodged by the office bearers of a Devi temple in Vennala.

The newly-appointed head priest turned suspicious after he found that the divine ornaments on the idol were fake and alerted the temple authorities. The probe led the police to the accused who was the former head priest in the temple.

According to the police, he got appointments in temples by claiming to be from the Brahmin community. On interrogation, he confessed to have replaced original ornaments of idols with fake replicas in several temples.

Two held with ganja

A team led by Palarivattom Inspector S. Sanal made the arrest.

The Kalamassery police on Wednesday arrested two persons with 2.16 kg of ganja from near Edappally Toll junction.

A team led by sub inspector Kiran made the arrest.

The arrested were identified as Lalith, 24, and Kamal Adhikari, 26, of Odisha.