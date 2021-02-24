Man held on charge of stealing motorbike

A man has been arrested on the charge of stealing a motorcycle from near St. Xavier’s College in Aluva in 2019.

The arrested was identified as Althaf, 20, of Mulavur. The second accused, Mahin Lal, had been already arrested.

The accused was nabbed by a special investigation team. He was absconding since the theft. He has five theft cases against him at a police station in Mangaluru.