Man held on charge of stealing lottery tickets

September 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police on Saturday arrested a man on charge of stealing lottery tickets. The arrested is Kannan Gopalraj, 48, of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. The alleged incident took place on May 11.

Kannan allegedly cheated a lottery vendor on M.G. Road and got away with tickets worth ₹10,860 after promising to help the vendor sell tickets.

The police nabbed him from Tamil Nadu.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Central police on Saturday on charge of theft. Santhosh, 30, of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu had allegedly stolen a motorcycle parked in front of a hotel on M.G. Road last Wednesday. He was arrested while riding the stolen motorcycle at Pulleppady on Friday.

