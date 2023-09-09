ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of stealing lottery tickets

September 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police on Saturday arrested a man on charge of stealing lottery tickets. The arrested is Kannan Gopalraj, 48, of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. The alleged incident took place on May 11.

Kannan allegedly cheated a lottery vendor on M.G. Road and got away with tickets worth ₹10,860 after promising to help the vendor sell tickets.

The police nabbed him from Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

A man was arrested by the Central police on Saturday on charge of theft. Santhosh, 30, of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu had allegedly stolen a motorcycle parked in front of a hotel on M.G. Road last Wednesday. He was arrested while riding the stolen motorcycle at Pulleppady on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US