Man held on charge of stealing bike

The Elamakkara police have arrested a person accused of stealing a motorcycle from a parking lot near the Edappally metro station earlier this month.

The arrested man was identified as Vineeth, 20, of Karuvatta in Alapuzha district. The police have received many complaints of vehicle thefts from the same area which does not have any CCTV.

The accused has reportedly confessed to multiple cases of dacoity registered by the Palarivattom police earlier this year. In one case, he is accused of having stabbed a person and robbed him of his money and mobile phone near the Kaloor international stadium on January 30. In another similar incident, he attacked a person and robbed him in the early hours of February 9.

The police said that the accused had several cases registered against him in Kalamasserry, North, and Thrikkakara police stations in addition to cases in Kottayam railway police and Poochakkal police station.

A team led by sub inspector Prem Kumar and assistant sub inspector Joseph made the arrest.