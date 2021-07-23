Kochi

Man held on charge of smuggling in liquor

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) special squad arrested a man on the charge of smuggling 73 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from Puducherry, at the South railway station on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Bipin Mohan, 20, of Changanasserry in Kottayam district. He was nabbed with the bottles, valued at ₹ 18,395, in three plastic carry bags from aboard the Karaikal-Ernakulam Express. He reportedly confessed to have smuggled in the bottles for selling in Kerala for a profit.

A team led by sub inspector Varghese J., head constables Ajikumar and Don John made the seizure.

The RPF has strengthened security measures in trains and railway premises in view of reintroduction of more passenger trains.


