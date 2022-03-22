Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor

The Aluva East police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested was identified as Shefeek, 32. The girl was living at his home as part of ‘treatment’ for over a month. The family of the accused also lived in the same house.

The police registered a case on her mother’s petition. A team led by station house officer L. Anilkumar, sub inspectors M.S. Shery and K.R. Muraleedharan, and senior civil police officers Sahija George and K.K. Hilmath made the arrest.