Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor
The Aluva East police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl.
The arrested was identified as Shefeek, 32. The girl was living at his home as part of ‘treatment’ for over a month. The family of the accused also lived in the same house.
The police registered a case on her mother’s petition. A team led by station house officer L. Anilkumar, sub inspectors M.S. Shery and K.R. Muraleedharan, and senior civil police officers Sahija George and K.K. Hilmath made the arrest.
