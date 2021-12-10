Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor

KOCHI

10 December 2021 22:47 IST

The Perumbavoor police on Friday arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested man was identified as Pradeep Malik aka Raju, 34, of Odisha. He is accused of forcing his way into the rented home of the girl and capturing the image of the abuse on his mobile phone.

He allegedly threatened the girl with sharing the images through the social media if she dared to report it. Later, he acted on his threat and shared it over the social media.

A team comprising Inspector R. Ranjith, sub inspector Rince M. Thomas, assistant sub inspector Suresh, and senior civil police officers Jamal and Babu Kuriakose made the arrest.