Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor

KOCHI

23 October 2021 22:18 IST

The Kalloorkkad police on Saturday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor after befriending her through the social media.

The 33-year-old accused allegedly spiked soft drinks with alcohol and tricked the victim into drinking it before sexually abusing her. He had been absconding since then. The accused had another case against him in the past.

A team led by Inspector K.J. Peter and T.M. Sufi made the arrest.

