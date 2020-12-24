Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor

He had allegedly lured the victim through Facebook

The Perumbavoor police on Wednesday arrested a person on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl from a migrant family.

The arrested is Sajeer, 29, of Karunagappally. The police said he had lured the victim through Facebook seven months ago and sexually abused her. He was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sajeer was also charged with making away with ₹30,000 by stealing the ATM card of a migrant worker from Perumbavoor and snatching the chain of an aged woman at Changanassery.

He had gone into hiding after dumping his SIM card to avoid detection by the police. The police had arrested two relatives and a friend of the accused in that connection.

A team led by Perumbavoor Station House Officer C. Jayakumar, Sub Inspector Radhakrishnan O.S., Senior Civil Police Officers Babu Kuriakose, and Civil Police Officers Prajith P.N. and Rajimon made the arrest.