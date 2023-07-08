Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor girl

July 08, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - KOCHI

A YouTuber was arrested by the Munambam police on Friday on charge of sexually abusing a visually challenged minor girl.

The arrested is Jeemon, 42, of Kottayam. He had reportedly won the trust of the victim by promising to help her songs turn viral on social media. He then took the girl to Cherai on the pretext of shooting a video for a music album.

The accused allegedly sexually abused the victim in the hotel room when her mother and brother who had accompanied her were away.

Cheating

A man reportedly part of a gang was arrested by the Kalady police on Friday on charge of cheating a person to the tune of ₹25 lakh.

The arrested is Ubais, 32, of Kannur. A resident of Chowara lost the money.

Ubais used to introduce himself as a businessman in the healthcare industry and allegedly convinced the victim that his friends had the patent for a software that could be sold to a London-based company.

The victim was reportedly told that ₹3 crore was needed for securing rights from the patent holders of which he claimed to have arranged ₹2.63 crore. Ubais allegedly convinced the victim that arranging the remaining ₹37 lakh would help him reap profits running into crores.

While the victim paid ₹25 lakh, the accused allegedly cheated by not handing over the hard disk purportedly containing the software.

