Man held on charge of sexually abusing child

KOCHI

17 November 2021 21:40 IST

The Binanipuram police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing the three-year-old daughter of a migrant worker in Muppathadam.

The 22-year-old, a painting worker from Uttar Pradesh, is accused of having committed the crime on Tuesday night. He was arrested on a petition filed by the victim’s mother.

A team led by Inspector V.R. Sunil, sub inspector T.K. Sudheer, senior civil police officers Sunil Kumar and Shihab made the arrest.

Gang arrested

The Kunnathunadu police arrested a three-member gang allegedly roaming around on a stolen motorcycle and plotting a theft.

The arrested were identified as Manu, 22, of West Morakkala; Ranjith, 19, of Karimugal; and Joshua, 19, of West Morakkala. They were found riding a motorcycle stolen from Aroor and were allegedly plotting a theft when nabbed at Morakkala.

Though they tried to flee, the police team chased them down. They had allegedly confessed to have stolen another motorcycle from Aluva recently. Ranjith is an accused in four and Joshua in three theft cases, the police said. They allegedly used the theft proceeds on drugs and a lavish life.

A team led by Inspector V,T. Shajan, sub inspector M.P. Aby, assistant sub inspector C.O. Sajeev, senior civil police officer P.A. Abdul Manaf, and civil police officers U.A. Rafeeque and Edwin Joseph made the arrest.