February 26, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Central Police from Aluva on charge of sexually assaulting a woman repeatedly after making a false promise to marry her. He also cheated her of ₹2 lakh.

Nasheel Basheer (31 years) of Kannur, who was residing at Aluva, befriended the single mother, who had lost her husband, through social media. She approached the police and filed a complaint on knowing that she was being duped.

