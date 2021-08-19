Man held on charge of sexual abuse, blackmail

The Central police have arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a woman, capturing her video and then threatening her of releasing it online.

The arrested was identified as Sanish, 43, of Thodupuzha. The victim was an employee of the accused who run a textile firm at Vytilla. The accused reportedly sexually abused the victim by promising to marry her.

The accused allegedly took her to a hotel at South and then sexually abused her and captured the video. The victim was then allegedly blackmailed and subjected to sexual abuse based on the video, the police said. The accused also allegedly usurped her of ₹50,000 and a gold ring.

The victim later realised that the accused was allegedly a womaniser and confronted him demanding to return her money. The accused then allegedly sent the videos he had captured to the victim as a blackmailing ploy and threatened her of releasing them on the Internet.

Following this, the victim petitioned the police. The accused went into hiding on knowing about this. He was then traced to Thodupuzha and arrested.

The accused has a similar case of sexual abuse registered against him by the Maradu police and another robbery case registered by the Thodupuzha police. Besides, he also has cases registered against him at Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyantinkara, and Vanchiyoor police stations.

The accused was produced in court and remanded. The probe was ordered by Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner K. Lalji.

A team led by Central Inspector S. Vijayasankar and comprising sub inspectors Premkumar and Dileep, assistant sub inspectors Shameer, senior civil police officers Manoj Kumar, Aneesh, Ignatius, Isahak, and Hemachandra made the arrest.