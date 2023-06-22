ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of sending lewd letters to scribe

June 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was allegedly engaged in sending lewd letters to a woman reporter for the past four years was arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on Thursday.

The arrested is Rajagopal, 75, of Dhoni in Palakkad district. He was arrested on a petition lodged by a Kochi-based reporter. The accused allegedly used to send letters based on her reports. He was nabbed from a lodge in Palakkad.

Rajagopal had allegedly admitted to the offence before being released on bail. According to the police, he has similar cases against him at Palakkad South, Kollangode, Manchery and Nadakkavu police stations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US