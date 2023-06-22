Man held on charge of sending lewd letters to scribe

June 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who was allegedly engaged in sending lewd letters to a woman reporter for the past four years was arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on Thursday.

The arrested is Rajagopal, 75, of Dhoni in Palakkad district. He was arrested on a petition lodged by a Kochi-based reporter. The accused allegedly used to send letters based on her reports. He was nabbed from a lodge in Palakkad.

Rajagopal had allegedly admitted to the offence before being released on bail. According to the police, he has similar cases against him at Palakkad South, Kollangode, Manchery and Nadakkavu police stations.