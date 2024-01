January 13, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested on January 13 by the Koothattukulam police on charge of raping a minor girl. The arrested was a 23-year-old from Kottayam.

The accused allegedly struck up a friendship over mobile phone and then exploited it to enter her house and rape her. The incident took place last November.