Man held on charge of pawning fake ornaments in Kochi

Published - August 22, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested by the Kothamangalam police on charge of cheating a private financial institution by pawning fake gold ornaments.

The arrested is Bobby Philip, 36, of Bison Valley in Idukki district. He was arrested when he allegedly went to pawn fake ornaments at the institution at Kuthukkuzhi on Wednesday. He had previously committed similar fraud twice at the same institution, according to the police.

The police said that the arrested was a habitual offender who followed the same modus operandi of cheating in 40-odd cases registered in various police stations in Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

Theft case

The Perumbavoor police on Thursday arrested a woman on charge of theft at a house mourning the death of a family member.

The arrested is Rinsy David, 30, of Kollam. She allegedly stole 45 grams of gold ornaments and 90 Kuwaiti Dinar from the house in Okkal amidst a function to mourn the death by pretending to be a close relative of the deceased on Monday.

The family members were away in the Church when the theft happened. Only the domestic help was at the house. She reportedly fled in an autorickshaw immediately after the theft. She was eventually nabbed from Vyttila.

