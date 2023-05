May 18, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Kochi

A 27-year-old Odisha native was arrested by the Edathala police on Wednesday on the charge of murdering his wife.

Subas Pathra was arrested after the body of his wife Neeladri Pathra, 31, was found abandoned near an under-construction building at Choondy on Wednesday morning.

The police said the couple had reached Edathala for construction work two days ago. The incident happened following a suspected fight between the two.

