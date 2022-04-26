Man held on charge of murdering wife

KOCHI

A special investigation squad of the Ernakulam rural police arrested a man accused of hacking his wife to death. The arrested man was identified as Fakrudheen, 52, of Assam. He was nabbed from Juria in Assam. The incident took place in Perumbavoor on April 1. He allegedly killed his wife for excessive use of mobile phone. He had been absconding since then and hiding in different places. He was eventually picked up from Assam after four days of investigation based on information received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. Both the accused and the victim used to work in a plywood company in Perumbavoor. Cops assaulted The Thoppumpady police on Tuesday arrested two persons for publicly using ganja and assaulting policemen while being taken into custody. The arrested were identified as Rahul, 25, of Hairpad, and Sanal, 18, of Kannamaly. The police had nabbed them for smoking ganja on a bridge at Rameshwaram. While the formalities were being completed, they tried to flee and when restrained, they assaulted the police with helmets. Two policement were injured in the attack.