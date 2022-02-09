Man held on charge of matricide in Muvattupuzha

KOCHI

The Muvattupuzha police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of matricide.

The arrested was identified as Manoj, 46, of Pallichirangara in Muvattupuzha. He reportedly picked up a fight with his mother Shanthamma on the night of February 5 accusing her of gossiping to neighbours about him.

The fight then worsened and the accused allegedly assaulted her by slamming her face against the kitchen wall. The victim who ended up vomiting was allegedly again beaten on her face and was left smothered on the bed.

Later in the night, the accused allegedly removed the blood-stained clothes and destroyed other evidence by washing the entire area. The next morning he alerted the neighbours that his mother was not doing well. The neighbours who checked on her found her dead.

The investigation carried out by a special team formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) found it to be a case of murder and arrested the accused. Originally from Wagamon, the accused had got separated from his wife ten years ago and had since been living in Pallichirangara in a rented apartment.

A team led by inspectors C.J. Martin and M.K. Sajeevan and comprising sub inspectors C.K. Basheer and S.N. Sheela, and civil police officer Sandhya made the arrest.