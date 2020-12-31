Man held on charge of killing employee

The Hill Palace police on Wednesday arrested a catering contractor on the charge of murder.
The arrested man was identified as Mahesh, 43, a resident of Thripunithura. The accused, who ran a catering firm at Thripunithura, is accused of murdering his 44-year-old assistant, Santhosh, reportedly in a drunken brawl.
According to the police, both were having drinks on Monday afternoon in a room at the office of the catering firm during the course of which a fight erupted reportedly after the accused alleged the victim of consuming his liquor.
In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim and pushed him from the first floor, inflicting serious injuries. The accused left the scene in an inebriated state unaware of the serious state of his employee. Later in the day, the victim was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
Though he was rushed to the Taluk Hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police grew suspicious on finding injuries caused by assault in the post mortem. They soon tracked down the accused who allegedly confessed to his crime. He will be produced in court on Thursday.
